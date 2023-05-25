News
Arc browser’s new tool lets you remove some elements from a website
2023-05-25 | 10:25
Arc browser’s new tool lets you remove some elements from a website
The Browser Company, the company behind the web browser Arc, introduced a fun new tool called Boosts. It lets you customize a website with new colors and fonts. But the best feature of this tool is that you can “Zap” (read: remove) any element from a website like a sidebar or a trending topic box.
Boosts originally launched in July of last year. The feature that was spearheaded by Chrome co-creator Darin Fisher and Victoria Kirst was focused more on developers. At that time, the tool focused on allowing developers to quickly put together a browser extension using JavaScript. The new version of Boosts is more end-user friendly, focusing on customizing the webpages or, as The Browser Company calls it, “editing the internet.”
TechCrunch
Next
'Queen of rock 'n' roll' Tina Turner dies at 83
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
Previous
