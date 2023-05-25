Arc browser’s new tool lets you remove some elements from a website

The Browser Company, the company behind the web browser Arc, introduced a fun new tool called Boosts. It lets you customize a website with new colors and fonts. But the best feature of this tool is that you can “Zap” (read: remove) any element from a website like a sidebar or a trending topic box.



Boosts originally launched in July of last year. The feature that was spearheaded by Chrome co-creator Darin Fisher and Victoria Kirst was focused more on developers. At that time, the tool focused on allowing developers to quickly put together a browser extension using JavaScript. The new version of Boosts is more end-user friendly, focusing on customizing the webpages or, as The Browser Company calls it, “editing the internet.”