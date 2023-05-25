TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’

2023-05-25
TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called 'Tako'
TikTok is testing an in-app AI chatbot called ‘Tako’

AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, are all the rage, so it’s no surprise to learn that TikTok is now testing its own AI chatbot, as well. Called “Tako,” the bot is in limited testing in select markets, where it will appear on the right-hand side of the TikTok interface, above the user’s profile and other buttons for likes, comments and bookmarks. When tapped, users can ask Tako various questions about the video using natural language queries or discover new content by asking for recommendations.

For instance, when watching a video of King Charles’ coronation, Tako might suggest that users ask “What is the significance of King Charles III’s coronation?”
 

