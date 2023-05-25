Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

2023-05-25
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says

Twitter Inc. is likely to pull out from a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation but the move does not mean it will quit Europe, an EU official said on Thursday.

"They would still have legal obligations," the official said, referring to landmark tech rules adopted recently.
 
 

