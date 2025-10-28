News
Saudi lambasts paramilitary 'human rights violations' in Sudan's El-Fasher
World News
28-10-2025 | 12:08
Saudi lambasts paramilitary 'human rights violations' in Sudan's El-Fasher
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday decried human rights violations by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, as reports of atrocities emerged after the group's capture of the strategic city.
The Saudi foreign affairs ministry expressed "deep concern and condemnation of the grave human rights violations during the recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of El-Fasher" in a statement on X. Riyadh supports Sudan's army-aligned government, whose forces are fighting the RSF, and has been involved in peace talks on Sudan.
AFP
