Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel

Lebanon News
22-09-2025 | 06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
2min
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel

Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announced an agreement on six key points related to financial issues and salaries of retired members of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Speaking after a meeting between a delegation from the Association of Armed Forces Veterans and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail, Roukoz said it was agreed to grant two additional allowances this month, with the finance minister pledging to implement them.

He outlined the other points as follows:

School allowances: to be equalized with those of civilians under the Civil Servants Cooperative, at 100 percent.

Salaries and wages committee: to be formed between retirees, the Finance Ministry, the Defense and Interior Ministries, tasked with studying salaries and wages, as promised by the prime minister.

Integration of allowances: all previously granted bonuses and allowances will be incorporated into the basic salary, rather than distributed separately, particularly for retirees.

Family allowances: to be increased, covering spousal and child allowances, as well as other compensations, such as honors.

Budget clause: the state budget will include a provision on salary adjustments across the entire public sector, including military retirees.

Roukoz described the inclusion of this clause in the upcoming budget as “very important to preserve our rights and achieve the demands we seek.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Chamel Roukoz

Lebanese Armed Forces

Nawaf Salam

Allowances

Salaries

