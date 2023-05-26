French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

Variety
2023-05-26 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

French tyre maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said on Friday it was selling its Russia Tyre Manufacturing Company (MRTMC) and Camso CIS in Russia to Power International Tires, a tyre distributor in the country.

The agreement, approved by local authorities, will keep 250 jobs, mainly based at Michelin's sole Russian plant in Davydovo, the group said.

Michelin said it was impossible for every employee to be transferred to Power International Tires and so those who wished to leave the company would be allowed to do so "under good conditions".

The French company had been present in Russia since 1997 and became the first international tyre company to open its own production plant there in 2004. It announced last year that it was suspending industrial activity in Russia and exports to the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Michelin said in April that the termination of its activities in Russia led to a 25% decline in volumes in the first quarter of this year.

Reuters
 

Variety

French

Michelin

Russia

Tyre

Manufacturing

Company

LBCI Next
Elon Musk's Neuralink says it has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

LBCI
Sports
07:45

List of French Open women's singles champions

LBCI
World
07:29

Japan ramps up Russia sanctions with G7

LBCI
World
06:30

One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:24

Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act

LBCI
Variety
06:44

Investors in UAE hospital chain Aster eye $300 million India stake sale

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More