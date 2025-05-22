Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

News Bulletin Reports
22-05-2025 | 12:48
High views
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip
2min
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

What was meant to be a joyful school outing for children turned into a distressing experience. 

A 16-year-old boy who was working at an amusement park admitted to inappropriate behavior involving at least 15 children, according to his own statement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, during a field trip organized by Saint Coeur Ain Najm School for first-grade students, all between the ages of 6 and 7. The visit took place at VeréBleu Park and specifically at the zip line section, where children were supposed to enjoy a fun and exciting activity.

One of the staff members assigned to help secure children for the ride—a minor himself—allegedly acted inappropriately by touching several of them while assisting them with the equipment.

One child, only six years old, found the courage to tell his teacher what had happened. As school staff looked into the situation, more students reported similar experiences involving the same individual.

The school administration took swift action, informing authorities who quickly intervened. The suspect was taken into custody and admitted to the actions. The school also began working closely with parents and professionals to offer psychological and educational support to the affected children.

Though this is not the first such incident, it has once again raised questions about the need for stronger child protection measures and more rigorous screening and training of staff at places catering to young children.

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-21

Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

