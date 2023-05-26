News
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs
2023-05-26
Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs
Ford has reached an agreement with rival Tesla that will give owners of Ford EVs access to more than 12,000 Superchargers across the US and Canada.
However, this agreement reaches far beyond providing access to Tesla’s superchargers via an adapter. Ford said its next generations of EVs will be equipped with Tesla’s charge port called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting in 2025. Ford’s second-generation EV portfolio includes an electric truck and a three-row SUV. The surprising deal was announced Thursday during a Twitter Spaces between Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley.
TechCrunch
Variety
Ford
Tesla
Charging
Tech
Future
EVs
Electric
Vehicles
