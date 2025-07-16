News
Lebanon’s parliament renews confidence in Salam government
Lebanon News
16-07-2025 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s parliament renews confidence in Salam government
Lebanon’s parliament voted Wednesday to renew confidence in Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government, with 69 MPs backing the Cabinet.
Nine MPs voted against, four abstained, and 46 were absent from the session.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament
Nawaf Salam
Government
Cabinet
