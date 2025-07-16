Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut

While UNOPS was carrying out rehabilitation work inside the Horsh Beirut, an unexploded shell dating back to the civil war was discovered during excavation.



In response, the commander of the Beirut Guard Regiment, Brigadier General Abbas Al-Husseini, ordered the area to be sealed off and deployed guardsmen to prevent civilians from entering the site.



The Army Command’s Operations Room was notified, and the Engineering Regiment was immediately dispatched to inspect and remove the shell. Work is still ongoing.