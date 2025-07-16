Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday sponsored a conference at the Grand Serail on legal cannabis cultivation, reaffirming the government’s push to activate Lebanon’s law allowing medical and industrial use.



In his opening remarks, Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani framed the initiative as a turning point in Lebanon’s approach to agriculture and economic development.



“This isn’t just a new crop—it’s a national responsibility,” he said, calling the cannabis sector a “promising” field if regulated with transparency, science, and proper governance.



Hani highlighted the law’s potential to create a full value chain from cultivation to advanced industries, adding that “Lebanon has a real chance to lead in this emerging global market."



The minister added that legal cannabis farming aligns with a broader national strategy to diversify agricultural production in response to climate, environmental, and food security challenges.



Prime Minister Salam echoed those points. He estimated that the sector could generate over $1 billion in annual revenue and provide high-quality jobs—particularly in marginalized areas like the Bekaa Valley.



He warned against chaos or monopolies, stressing the need for equity and proper oversight. “We don’t want this to become a space for exploitation,” he said, urging all stakeholders to approach it with seriousness and scientific rigor.