News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official
Lebanon News
16-07-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry pushed back Wednesday against Israeli interpretations of Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji’s participation in a European Union regional conference, saying claims he engaged with his Israeli counterpart distort the facts.
In a statement, the ministry clarified that Rajji did not meet or speak with the Israeli foreign minister during the Brussels gathering. Rather, he joined a broad session that included the foreign ministers of Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco. Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria were represented by their ambassadors to Belgium.
The ministry noted Lebanon has taken part in similar meetings with EU and Mediterranean states for three decades. It added that Lebanon also participates annually in the U.N. General Assembly, where Israeli officials are present.
The statement emphasized that Rajji’s participation was coordinated with both the president and the prime minister, and underscored that Lebanon “chose presence over absence” to make its voice heard.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Youssef Rajji
European Union
Next
MPs trade insults in chaotic session as Lebanon’s Speaker Berri steps in (Videos)
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says
Middle East News
2025-05-31
Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Israel defends Beirut strikes with intel claims as official pushes broader Lebanon strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources
0
World News
2025-07-08
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
World News
2025-07-08
Iran denies requesting meeting with the US, state media reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut
Lebanon News
07:39
Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut
0
Lebanon News
07:06
'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights
Lebanon News
07:06
'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon’s parliament renews confidence in Salam government
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon’s parliament renews confidence in Salam government
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis
0
Middle East News
06:21
Israel military says hit entrance of Syrian military HQ in Damascus
Middle East News
06:21
Israel military says hit entrance of Syrian military HQ in Damascus
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon News
2025-07-11
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
5
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
7
Lebanon News
03:24
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official
Lebanon News
03:24
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official
8
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More