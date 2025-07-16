Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

16-07-2025 | 03:24
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official
0min
Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry pushed back Wednesday against Israeli interpretations of Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji’s participation in a European Union regional conference, saying claims he engaged with his Israeli counterpart distort the facts.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that Rajji did not meet or speak with the Israeli foreign minister during the Brussels gathering. Rather, he joined a broad session that included the foreign ministers of Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco. Tunisia, Libya, and Algeria were represented by their ambassadors to Belgium.

The ministry noted Lebanon has taken part in similar meetings with EU and Mediterranean states for three decades. It added that Lebanon also participates annually in the U.N. General Assembly, where Israeli officials are present.

The statement emphasized that Rajji’s participation was coordinated with both the president and the prime minister, and underscored that Lebanon “chose presence over absence” to make its voice heard.

