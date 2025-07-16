'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

Lebanon News
16-07-2025 | 07:06
High views
2min
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed Lebanon’s parliament Wednesday with a firm pledge to pursue reform, restore state sovereignty, and rally international pressure on Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and halt its ongoing violations.

“We reaffirm our commitment and determination to reform and recovery,” Salam said. “We will spare no effort in mobilizing Arab and international support to pressure Israel to withdraw from Lebanese land and end its aggression.”

In his remarks, Salam acknowledged the weight of the task ahead. “There is no doubt our responsibility is great, and we are determined to carry it. Our government’s program is reform-driven, but we face inherited obstacles,” he stated.

Salam praised the army for “restoring state authority south of the Litani River,” and affirmed the government’s commitment to extending full sovereignty to areas north of it as well.

“What we declared in the government’s policy statement and the president’s oath of office is not just a statement of intent—it is a firm and irreversible commitment,” he added.

He announced a comprehensive strategy for the return of Syrian refugees, dubbed a “safe and sustainable” plan. 

He also reaffirmed that depositors’ rights remain a top priority and that restoring trust in the financial system requires transparency and regulatory discipline.

Responding to criticism over the lack of a clear electricity plan, Salam pushed back: “Some have claimed we have no plan for electricity, but I am confident that what we’ll present will prove otherwise.”

He also revealed that negotiations over the proposed “Starlink” satellite internet project are still ongoing, signaling the government's continued effort to improve digital infrastructure.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Parliament

Reforms

Sovereignty

Israel

