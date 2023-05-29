Ambani’s JioCinema secures NBCUniversal titles, escalates Netflix and Disney rivalry

JioCinema, the affordable on-demand video streaming service rival to Netflix and Disney’s Hotstar in India, will soon be the home for “The Office” and other NBCUniversal titles.



The Viacom18 streaming service said on Monday it has signed a “multi-year” partnership with NBCUniversal to bring “thousands of hours” of NBCU movies and TV shows to India. The partnership follows Viacom18 bagging the streaming rights for HBO and other Warner Bros. titles for the South Asian market, snatching premium offering that once attracted many to Disney’s Hotstar.



The partnership ensures that “almost all content,” save for some library, is exclusive to JioCinema in India, the company said.