First impressions: Yes, Apple Vision Pro works and yes, it’s good

Variety
2023-06-06 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
First impressions: Yes, Apple Vision Pro works and yes, it’s good
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
First impressions: Yes, Apple Vision Pro works and yes, it’s good

The hardware is good — very good — with 24 million pixels across the two panels, orders of magnitude more than any headsets most consumers have come into contact with. The optics are better, the headband is comfortable and quickly adjustable and there is a top strap for weight relief. Apple says it is still working on which light seal (the cloth shroud) options to ship with it when it releases officially but the default one was comfortable. They aim to ship them with varying sizes and shapes to fit different faces. The power connector has a great little design, as well, that interconnects using internal pin-type power linkages with an external twist lock. 
 
There is also a magnetic solution for some (but not all) optical adjustments people with differences in vision may need. The onboarding experience features an automatic eye-relief calibration matching the lenses to the center of your eyes. No manual wheels adjusting that here.
 

Variety

Apple

Vision

Pro

First

Impression

AR

VR

Technology

Development

Research

LBCI Next
UN climate talks in Germany kick off with no final agenda
US sues Binance and founder Zhao over 'web of deception'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Researchers say they found spyware used in war for the first time

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-25

Solar power due to overtake oil production investment for first time -IEA

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over alleged app market abuse

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:55

Collaborative Fund backs Korea’s Sopoong Ventures to grow its footprint in Asia

LBCI
Variety
08:37

Zoom brings local data storage to paying European customers

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Sensi.AI and Flint Capital speak on developing and deploying AI solutions in healthcare

LBCI
Variety
08:33

BOND brings inspirational-driven approach to livestream shopping, raises $2M

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Constitutional Council dismisses challenges to municipal councils' extension law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad

LBCI
World
14:28

Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More