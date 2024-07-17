News
EU court rejects TikTok appeal against new digital rules
2024-07-17 | 04:07
EU court rejects TikTok appeal against new digital rules
An EU court on Wednesday dismissed TikTok's attempt to escape new digital rules that seek to rein in the power of big tech.
The European Union named TikTok in September among several platforms that must comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law that forces the world's biggest companies to significantly change the way they operate.
The DMA also applies to Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
AFP
TikTok
European Union
Digital Rules
Big Tech
