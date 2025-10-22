SpaceX says 'disabled' 2,500 Starlink devices at Myanmar scam centres

SpaceX has cut service to more than 2,500 Starlink devices at scam centres in Myanmar, a company vice-president said on Wednesday, after AFP revealed that the use of the satellite internet terminals had exploded in the illicit industry.



"SpaceX proactively identified and disabled over 2,500 Starlink Kits in the vicinity of suspected 'scam centers'" in the country, SpaceX's vice-president of Starlink business operations, Lauren Dreyer, said on X.



An AFP journalist saw hundreds of people fleeing one of Myanmar's biggest fraud factories -- KK Park near the border with Thailand -- on Wednesday, as a crackdown on the hub continued.



AFP



