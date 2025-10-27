Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 03:19
High views
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak has died at the age of 53 after a long struggle with illness.

Lebanon News

journalist

Bassam

Barrak

after

battle

illness

