Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday opened the Grand Egyptian Museum, a long-awaited, billion-dollar showcase for pharaonic treasures, saying that its inauguration opened "a new chapter in history."



"Today, as we celebrate together the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, we are writing a new chapter in the history of the present and the future, in the cause of this ancient homeland," Sisi told a gathering of princes, queens, heads of state, and other dignitaries at a ceremony in the museum's square.



AFP



