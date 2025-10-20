Kering to sell beauty business to L’Oréal for €4 billion to cut debt

World News
20-10-2025 | 03:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kering to sell beauty business to L’Or&eacute;al for &euro;4 billion to cut debt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kering to sell beauty business to L’Oréal for €4 billion to cut debt

Gucci owner Kering, said on Sunday it has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal, opens new tab for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), in a major shift in strategy by new CEO Luca de Meo as he moves to tackle the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion business.

Under the deal, French beauty giant L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed, as well as rights to develop fragrance and beauty products under Kering's fashion labels Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga under a 50-year exclusive license.

The licence for Gucci fragrances is currently held by Coty, opens new tab and the new 50-year deal with L'Oreal will commence when that expires, believed by analysts to be in 2028.

The sale is a significant step towards reducing Kering's net debt, which stood at 9.5 billion euros at the end of June, on top of 6 billion euros in long-term lease liabilities, sparking investor concern.

It is also a major shift in direction by De Meo less than two months after taking the helm, as he unwinds one of the biggest strategic pivots made by his predecessor Francois-Henri Pinault, whose family controls the group, in recent years.

Reuters

World News

Variety and Tech

beauty

business

L’Oréal

€4

billion

LBCI Next
Louvre museum says to stay closed Monday after jewels heist
Zelensky says ready to join Putin, Trump at Budapest summit if invited
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Pfizer to acquire obesity-drug maker Metsera for $4.9 billion

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

White House seeking Congress' approval to sell Israel $6 bln in weapons, WSJ reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-15

Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:08

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

LBCI
World News
07:02

US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says

LBCI
World News
06:17

EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027

LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-28

Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:08

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06

OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-18

Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style

LBCI
World News
09:24

Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More