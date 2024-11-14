The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab: A spectacular showcase of Lebanese fashion legacy in Riyadh

Lebanese designer Elie Saab celebrated a remarkable 45-year journey in fashion with a spectacular show in Riyadh, unveiling his luxurious haute couture creations.As part of Riyadh Season, an annual cultural and entertainment series, the event titled ''The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab'' celebrated Saab's journey, his impact on global fashion, and his pride in representing Lebanese artistry on the world stage.The event featured 300 pieces showcasing Saab's signature blend of intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and timeless elegance.From opulent gowns to striking silhouettes, each piece illustrated why Saab remains a beloved figure in high fashion, cherished for his devotion to detail and ability to create wearable art.Celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria were in attendance, dressed in Saab's couture, further underscoring his appeal across Hollywood and the fashion elite.In addition to the breathtaking runway presentation, the evening it offered a series of high-profile performances that added to the event's grandeur.Music icons Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez delivered powerful performances.At the same time, Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram, Egyptian Amr Diab, and American singer Camila Cabello also performed, creating a vibrant blend of international and Middle Eastern talent.Their presence underscored Saab's ability to bridge cultures and attract a global audience, spotlighting the designer's broad influence.The runway itself was an unforgettable sight, as top supermodels, including Isabeli Fontana, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, and Sara Sampaio, brought Saab's creations to life, emphasizing the universal appeal of his designs.In a nod to one of Saab's most iconic moments, actress Halle Berry opened the show wearing her famous burgundy gown from the 2002 Academy Awards, a look that solidified Saab's status as a designer to the stars.For Saab, this 45th anniversary event was more than a fashion show; it was a testament to his legacy as a cultural ambassador for Lebanon.Known for introducing Lebanese design to the world, Saab has consistently celebrated his roots through his work, all while expanding his influence globally.This event in Riyadh, held in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, marked a critical cultural moment, demonstrating the region's growing influence in the world of luxury fashion.