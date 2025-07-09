From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador

Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine has appointed Miss Lebanon, Nada Koussa, as Lebanon’s mental health ambassador in collaboration with the National Mental Health Programme.



The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of mental well-being and the need to protect it.



Expressing gratitude for what she called a first-of-its-kind appointment, Koussa said it reflects “a growing recognition that mental health is not a luxury, but a fundamental need.”



She pointed out that “a high percentage of people in Lebanon suffer from symptoms of depression, and worse, there are cases of suicide.”



Koussa added that since beginning her career as a psychologist and throughout her reign as Miss Lebanon, her mission has remained clear: Promoting awareness, education, and access to psychological care.