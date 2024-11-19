News
SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed
Variety and Tech
2024-11-19 | 17:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed
SpaceX aborted an attempt to catch the first stage booster of its Starship megarocket in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower, opting instead for an ocean splashdown, a live feed showed Tuesday.
The hitch came as President-elect Donald Trump joined SpaceX chief Elon Musk at the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas to watch the test flight, the latest sign of the budding bromance between the two billionaires.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
SpaceX
Starship
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'
Previous
