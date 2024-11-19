SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed

2024-11-19
SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed

SpaceX aborted an attempt to catch the first stage booster of its Starship megarocket in the "chopstick" arms of its launch tower, opting instead for an ocean splashdown, a live feed showed Tuesday.

The hitch came as President-elect Donald Trump joined SpaceX chief Elon Musk at the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas to watch the test flight, the latest sign of the budding bromance between the two billionaires.

AFP
 

