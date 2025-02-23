News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
8
o
Metn
8
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
8
o
South
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
8
o
Metn
8
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
8
o
South
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Movies
News Bulletin
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar signs deal to use AI to boost government services
Variety and Tech
23-02-2025 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar signs deal to use AI to boost government services
Qatar's government has signed a five-year deal with AI data company Scale AI to deploy AI-powered tools and training in a push to improve government services in the Gulf Arab state, a senior Scale AI executive told Reuters on Sunday.
"(This deal) can be a blueprint for other governments around the world, and it allows us to really commit in a way that I think could drive impact even faster," said Trevor Thompson, global head of growth at the San Francisco, California-based company.
The deal will allow Qatar's government to adopt tools such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis in an effort to streamline operations, said a statement by Qatar's communications and information technology ministry.
Scale AI will develop more than 50 possible uses of artificial intelligence (AI) for Qatar's government over the next five years, the statement added.
Thompson declined to say how much the deal is worth.
Reuters
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
Qatar
AI
Scale AI
Artificial Intelligence
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Qatar plans to help boost Syrian government salaries: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-01-07
Qatar plans to help boost Syrian government salaries: Sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17
Israel agrees to hostage deal, government to meet on Friday: Israeli media reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-03
Taiwan bans government departments from using DeepSeek AI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-03
Taiwan bans government departments from using DeepSeek AI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14
Elon Musk company signs preliminary agreement on Dubai Loop project
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14
Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm
Variety and Tech
2025-02-14
Dubai signs deal for Dubai Loop project with Elon Musk infrastructure firm
0
World News
2025-02-14
TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban
World News
2025-02-14
TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-13
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
Variety and Tech
2025-02-13
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt
Lebanon News
09:53
Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Syria cancels port management contract with Russian firm: Sources
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Syria cancels port management contract with Russian firm: Sources
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'
2
Middle East News
03:18
Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report
Middle East News
03:18
Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report
3
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
5
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
6
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
7
Lebanon News
01:48
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine
Lebanon News
01:48
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine
8
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More