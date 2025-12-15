News
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
Variety and Tech
15-12-2025 | 03:03
American director Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead at their southern California mansion, CNN and NBC reported on Sunday.
Los Angeles police said in a media conference on Sunday evening that they would not yet publicly confirm the identities of the two people found dead at the residence of the "When Harry Met Sally" director, and were not interviewing any suspects.
AFP
