Lebanese President discusses with Macron post-UNIFIL arrangements

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss developments in Lebanon and the wider region following recent events.



During the conversation, Aoun briefed Macron on the outcome of his visit to the United States, including his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior American officials. The discussions focused on the situation in Lebanon, the period following the agreement on the framework arrangement, and the implementation of its provisions.



The two leaders also discussed the situation in southern Lebanon amid continued Israeli attacks on several towns and villages, stressing the need to halt the hostilities and ensure compliance with the ceasefire.



Aoun and Macron further reviewed plans for the period following the end of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasizing the importance of continued international support to preserve stability in southern Lebanon.



The two presidents agreed to remain in close contact to monitor developments and coordinate on ongoing efforts related to Lebanon's security and stability.