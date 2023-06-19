Thai election commission ratifies vote results

World News
2023-06-19 | 07:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thai election commission ratifies vote results
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Thai election commission ratifies vote results

Thailand's Election Commission on Monday confirmed the results of last month's vote, in which the pro-democracy opposition trounced the army-backed parties that have ruled the kingdom for nearly a decade.

The commission officially ratified the results for the 500-seat lower house, which makes the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) the largest group with 151 seats.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat is the front-runner to become prime minister, although he faces an investigation that could see him disqualified.

The election commission is investigating around 200 complaints about the conduct of the May 14 poll.

"We decided to announce the ratification because not all of the complaints can be dealt with within 60 days," commission secretary general Sawang Boonmee said at a press conference.

Election law requires the results to be ratified inside 60 days, but the commission has a year to investigate complaints.

Parliament will convene and elect a lower house speaker within 15 days, but there is no set timeline for when they will select a new prime minister.

MFP says it has secured a coalition deal with seven other parties, including the second biggest, Pheu Thai, which would command a large majority in the lower house.

But to secure the prime minister's job, Pita has to win a majority across both houses -- including the Senate, where the 250 members were handpicked by the last junta.

There was a fresh setback for Pita last week as the election commission set up a special committee to probe whether he was qualified to run for office.

The investigation relates to Pita's ownership of shares in a now-defunct media company -- prohibited under Thai election law -- and if found guilty he could be disqualified and face up to 10 years in jail.

Pita says he inherited the shares in the ITV television station, which has not broadcast since 2007, from his father.

MFP and Pheu Thai, which won 141 seats, dominated the election as voters rejected Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.




AFP
 

World News

Thailand

Election

Commission

Vote

Results

Ratification

LBCI Next
French far-right suspects on trial over alleged terror plot
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot

LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Montenegro votes in parliamentary elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
10:32

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
10:09

China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-07

A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More