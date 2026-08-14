Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police

World News
14-08-2026 | 09:59
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Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police
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Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police

Croatian police said they had discovered a body in a burnt-out area Friday, as authorities assess the aftermath of a wildfire that surrounded the coastal town of Omis overnight.

Split police said in a statement that they were investigating after discovering the body, with local media reporting it was found in the village of Lokva Rogoznica, where the fire began.

AFP

World News

Croatia

Police

Wildfire

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