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Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police
World News
14-08-2026 | 09:59
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Body found in wake of Croatian wildfire: Police
Croatian police said they had discovered a body in a burnt-out area Friday, as authorities assess the aftermath of a wildfire that surrounded the coastal town of Omis overnight.
Split police said in a statement that they were investigating after discovering the body, with local media reporting it was found in the village of Lokva Rogoznica, where the fire began.
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