Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon 28°
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan 29°
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Pope says will appoint new cardinals end September
World News
2023-07-09 | 08:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope says will appoint new cardinals end September
Pope Francis announced that he will appoint 21 new cardinals from various parts of the world at the end of September.
After the Angelus prayer on Sunday, the Pope pointed out that "their place of origin reflects the universality of the Church, which continues to spread the merciful love of God to all people on earth."
This will be the ninth consistory for the appointment of cardinals since Pope Francis assumed the leadership of the Catholic Church ten years ago.
World News
Pope
Cardinals
September
Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead
Previous
