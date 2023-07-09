Pope says will appoint new cardinals end September

World News
2023-07-09 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope says will appoint new cardinals end September
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope says will appoint new cardinals end September

Pope Francis announced that he will appoint 21 new cardinals from various parts of the world at the end of September.

After the Angelus prayer on Sunday, the Pope pointed out that "their place of origin reflects the universality of the Church, which continues to spread the merciful love of God to all people on earth."

This will be the ninth consistory for the appointment of cardinals since Pope Francis assumed the leadership of the Catholic Church ten years ago.
 

World News

Pope

Cardinals

September

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Dutch restrictions on chip exports set for September

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2023-06-18

Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Pope leaves hospital 'better than before' after operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:30

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Seven killed in clashes over local elections in India

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Controversy surrounds Japan's plan to discharge Fukushima treated water

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Robots reshape the future: Humanoid robots claim superiority in world governance at unprecedented press conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:30

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-08

Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

LBCI
World News
13:30

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More