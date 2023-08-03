Russia adds Norway to list of 'unfriendly' countries

World News
2023-08-03 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia adds Norway to list of &#39;unfriendly&#39; countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia adds Norway to list of 'unfriendly' countries

News agencies reported on Thursday that Russia has included Norway in its list of foreign countries that have taken actions deemed as "unfriendly" towards Russian diplomatic missions.

Consequently, countries on this list face limitations in the number of local staff they can employ within Russia.
 

World News

Russian

Russia

Norway

LBCI Next
Pope Francis stresses "urgency" to face challenge of climate crisis
China will limit children to two hours a day on their smartphones
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-02

Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:53

Germany rules out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:45

France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts

LBCI
World News
08:12

Pope Francis stresses "urgency" to face challenge of climate crisis

LBCI
World News
07:04

China will limit children to two hours a day on their smartphones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Lebanese army has faced wars and fragmentation but returned united: LAF Commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More