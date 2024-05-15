Putin’s meeting with Xi underscores growing alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Beijing visit on Thursday is likely to be light on hard deals but will mark the start of his new presidential term with a show of support from his most powerful political partner, Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



Putin's two-day mission is expected to highlight the pair's vaunted "no limits" partnership in defiance of pressure from the United States over Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed Putin's trip on Tuesday, saying Xi and Putin would exchange views on ties and "international and regional issues of common concern."



While diplomats and analysts expect Putin to push Xi for further support for Russia's war economy, from machines and chemicals to help its military industries to more discounted oil and gas purchases, Putin's trip is likely to be heavily symbolic of a shared worldview centered on countering a US-led order.



"China is Russia's strategic partner – this is the path chosen by the president of Russia and the leader of China – and nothing is going to change that no matter what the West tries to say or do," a Russian official said on condition of anonymity.



In an interview with China's news agency Xinhua published early on Wednesday, Putin backed China's plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, saying Beijing had a full understanding of what lay behind it.



"In Beijing, they truly understand its root causes and its global geopolitical meaning," Putin said, according to a Russian language transcript published on a Kremlin website.



Putin will also discuss economic ties with China's Premier Li Qiang and visit Harbin, a northeast city with historic Russian connections.



