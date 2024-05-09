News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
World News
2024-05-09 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin: Russia's strategic nuclear forces in 'permanent' readiness
Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Thursday that his country will not allow any threats against it, emphasizing that Russia's strategic nuclear forces are in a state of 'permanent' readiness.
He said, "Russia will do its utmost to avoid a global confrontation, but at the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are in a state of permanent readiness."
AFP
World News
Russia
Threat
Nuclear Forces
Global Confrontation
Next
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
Ukraine downs 17 Russian drones over Odesa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-28
Russia threatens West with 'severe response' if assets are touched
World News
2024-04-28
Russia threatens West with 'severe response' if assets are touched
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Middle East News
2024-04-12
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
0
World News
2024-04-01
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
2024-04-01
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-02-23
Putin: Nearly all of Russia's nuclear forces have been modernized
World News
2024-02-23
Putin: Nearly all of Russia's nuclear forces have been modernized
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
0
World News
06:38
Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions
World News
06:38
Putin agrees to withdraw Russian forces from various Armenian regions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:56
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:56
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:03
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
13:03
Israeli strikes kill five individuals in southern Lebanon: AFP
2
Lebanon News
12:08
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates
Lebanon News
12:08
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates
3
Lebanon News
11:08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
11:08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
Lebanon News
11:57
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
Lebanon News
11:57
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
5
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:48
Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
Lebanon News
15:25
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
7
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world
8
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Middle East News
00:46
Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More