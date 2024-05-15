EU lowers inflation expectations for 2024 to 2.4%

The European Union stated on Wednesday that it expects a decrease in inflation in the euro area in 2024 compared to previous expectations and left its growth forecasts unchanged despite global uncertainty.

The European Commission said that inflation is expected to slow to 2.5% this year, down from the 2.7% forecasted in February. It also forecasted that the euro area would grow by 0.8% in 2024.

However, the EU's economic commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, stated that "expectations remain uncertain amid two ongoing wars" in Ukraine and Gaza.

