Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

World News
2023-08-04 | 05:50
High views
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup
Niger lifts curfew imposed since coup

Niger's coup leaders have lifted the curfew they imposed after seizing power and overthrowing the elected president on July 26, plunging the country into crisis. 

A decree issued late on Thursday and signed by coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani reads, "The curfew imposed since July 26 is officially lifted as of today." 

AFP 
 

World News

Niger

Coup

Curfew

Crisis

Kremlin says foreign intervention will not resolve crisis in Niger
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
