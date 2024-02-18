Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

Let's say you have $150,000 stuck in the bank.

In the previous segment, we saw how the new government plan aims to refund you a maximum of $100,000 in installments, financed by both banks and the Central Bank of Lebanon. But what about the remaining $50,000?

One of the proposed solutions is zero coupon bonds

.

So, what's the deal with them?

The plan suggests that the Central Bank of Lebanon and the banks will purchase bonds from foreign countries or international banks, worth the remaining $50,000, for a long period, up to 30 years, but at your own risk.

These bonds are zero coupon bonds, meaning they won't pay you anything throughout the 30 years. Therefore, their current price is relatively cheap. When the term ends, you'll receive the full value of the $50,000.

In other words, if you're 50 years old or older, you'll have to live until you're 80 or older to get your money back... or pass it on to your children!

The problem is, which external entity will engage in such a project with Lebanon given the current situation, and guarantee these $50,000? And who knows what their value will be worth after all these years?

Many questions arise about this plan...



Once again, the state is avoiding its responsibilities, leaving us in a crisis that the people are paying its price, as always.