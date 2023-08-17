Evacuation orders in North Canada due to wildfires

Canadian authorities have issued an urgent evacuation order for residents of Yellowknife, one of the largest cities in the far north of the country, amid warnings that wildfires could reach the city by the end of the weekend.



Shane Thompson, the Environment Minister for Canada's Northwest Territories, stated in a press conference, "Unfortunately, our wildfire situation has taken another turn for the worse, as a wildfire west of Yellowknife is now posing a real threat to the city."



Thompson ordered the city's approximately 20,000 residents to leave by noon on Friday, pointing out that only one highway is open southbound. Commercial and military flights have also been arranged.



As of late Wednesday, the wildfires were about 17 kilometers away from the regional capital.



Thompson added, "I want to stress that the city is not directly threatened," but he warned, "Without rain, it's possible for the fires to reach the outskirts of the city by the weekend."



He cautioned the residents, saying, "You're putting yourself and others in danger if you choose to stay until later."



Yellowknife had earlier declared a state of emergency this week, which was later expanded to cover vast northern areas.



Numerous towns and indigenous communities are currently under evacuation orders, and firefighters in some areas have been forced to retreat due to strong winds that have fanned the flames.



Currently, there are over 230 active wildfires in the region.



Described as the largest evacuation effort ever witnessed in the Northwest Territories, the evacuation of Yellowknife means that about half of the residents of the areas near the North Pole will soon become displaced.







AFP