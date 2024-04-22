Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel&#39;s greatest &#39;dilemma&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Two days before marking the 200th day of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which is the longest and most complex conflict since Israel was founded, this is how the towns in northern Israel looked.

On the northern front with Lebanon, the second front after Gaza, Israeli reports suggest that the scale of destruction caused by Hezbollah rockets and drones has exceeded six times that of the 2006 war. 

Additionally, over 120,000 Israelis from the border area were displaced to hotels inland, with no prospect of their return.

The destruction not only reached homes, infrastructure, educational institutions, and military camps but also extended to Israeli society, as incidents of domestic violence have sharply risen, and the divorce rate has increased due to anxiety and the repercussions of displacement.

Israeli officials' statements regarding the northern front being the biggest dilemma come in the wake of reports indicating no imminent prospects of ensuring calm to this front. 

As for statements about the possibility of residents returning to settlements in the area by next September, they are far from reality not only due to the absence of any progress on the political front and the lack of consensus among the leadership on a military solution but also because the period required for rebuilding the north will take months, an issue provoking leaders of border towns with Lebanon.

Amid the uncertainty regarding the situation in the north and the Gaza Strip, the resignation of the head of Israeli military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, came as an unusual step, leading some to speculate that it might mark the beginning of successive resignations.

In turn, Haliva called for the formation of an investigative committee to hold all officials accountable for the failures of October 7th.

Meanwhile, an Israeli report indicated that Tel Aviv is caught in a strategic "trap" that has made it confront Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Iran, and soon Turkey, which plans to send a flotilla of ships carrying aid to the sector. Israelis consider this step a provocation that may contribute to further escalation.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Border

Hezbollah

Gaza

Destruction

War

LBCI Next
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
World News
2024-02-10

Russia's defense minister says military drone production ramping up

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

FM Cameron: UK support for Israel 'is not unconditional'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More