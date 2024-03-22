Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On September 26, 2013, Abdallah Hani Abdallah, a resident of Abu Dhabi born in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, was arrested, marking the beginning of a two-year ordeal where his fate remained uncertain. He was accused of being a "coordinator of a terrorist cell working for Lebanese Hezbollah in the UAE."

Abdallah's arrest triggered a wave of detentions affecting many Lebanese, mainly from the Shiite community and southern villages. Some were released, while others remain in custody.

Approximately a year after Abdallah's arrest, Ahmad Mekawi from Tripoli was detained on October 15, 2014, based on Abdallah's testimony, allegedly implicated in a terrorist cell gathering information about the UAE's facilities and security apparatus.

A month later, on November 20, 2014, Ali Mobdir from Sidon faced similar charges.

In 2015, Abdallah and Mobdir received life sentences, while Mekawi was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Following these convictions, the detainees' families were deported, leaving their cases forgotten until 2018.

On January 15 of that year, Abdelrahman Talal Shuman from Beirut, who had served as head of security at Emirates Airlines for 15 years, was arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi Airport and leading a terrorist cell affiliated with Hezbollah. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

On February 15, 2019, Ahmad Faour from Khiam was arrested for gathering information for Hezbollah, receiving a 15-year sentence. Months later, on May 30, 2019, Fawzi Dakroub from Zqaq El-Blat also received a life sentence.

On December 23, 2020, Walid Idris from Ain in the Bekaa was arrested for planning a terrorist attack on a state institution, receiving a 10-year sentence.

These seven individuals constitute the remaining Lebanese detainees in UAE's Al-Wathba prison over the past decade.

Following a visit by Lebanon's liaison and coordination unit head, Wafiq Safa, to the UAE, families of the detainees anticipate news they have long awaited.

LBCI's sources suggest an agreement has been reached, but the detainees' release requires legal procedures from the Emirati side. 

Abu Dhabi is reportedly awaiting assurances from Hezbollah regarding non-interference in the UAE's security.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Lebanese

Detainees

UAE

Decade

Legal

Uncertainty

LBCI Next
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Hezbollah official makes landmark visit to UAE to facilitate the release of Lebanese nationals: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-06

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-09

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More