Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On September 26, 2013, Abdallah Hani Abdallah, a resident of Abu Dhabi born in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, was arrested, marking the beginning of a two-year ordeal where his fate remained uncertain. He was accused of being a "coordinator of a terrorist cell working for Lebanese Hezbollah in the UAE."
Abdallah's arrest triggered a wave of detentions affecting many Lebanese, mainly from the Shiite community and southern villages. Some were released, while others remain in custody.
Approximately a year after Abdallah's arrest, Ahmad Mekawi from Tripoli was detained on October 15, 2014, based on Abdallah's testimony, allegedly implicated in a terrorist cell gathering information about the UAE's facilities and security apparatus.
A month later, on November 20, 2014, Ali Mobdir from Sidon faced similar charges.
In 2015, Abdallah and Mobdir received life sentences, while Mekawi was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Following these convictions, the detainees' families were deported, leaving their cases forgotten until 2018.
On January 15 of that year, Abdelrahman Talal Shuman from Beirut, who had served as head of security at Emirates Airlines for 15 years, was arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi Airport and leading a terrorist cell affiliated with Hezbollah. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
On February 15, 2019, Ahmad Faour from Khiam was arrested for gathering information for Hezbollah, receiving a 15-year sentence. Months later, on May 30, 2019, Fawzi Dakroub from Zqaq El-Blat also received a life sentence.
On December 23, 2020, Walid Idris from Ain in the Bekaa was arrested for planning a terrorist attack on a state institution, receiving a 10-year sentence.
These seven individuals constitute the remaining Lebanese detainees in UAE's Al-Wathba prison over the past decade.
Following a visit by Lebanon's liaison and coordination unit head, Wafiq Safa, to the UAE, families of the detainees anticipate news they have long awaited.
LBCI's sources suggest an agreement has been reached, but the detainees' release requires legal procedures from the Emirati side.
Abu Dhabi is reportedly awaiting assurances from Hezbollah regarding non-interference in the UAE's security.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Lebanese
Detainees
UAE
Decade
Legal
Uncertainty
Next
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
Previous
