Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on Thursday that his country will supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, making Norway the third country to commit to providing these American-made warplanes to Kyiv.

The Norwegian official stated in a statement that they intend “to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter aircraft," noting that the number of these aircraft and the delivery schedule will be determined at a later time.

This announcement confirms earlier reports from local media published hours before.

According to the Norwegian news agency "NTB," the number of aircraft will range between 5 and 10.

When asked by AFP, Prime Minister Støre's office declined to comment on this information.

The announcement of this contribution coincided with an unannounced visit by the Prime Minister to Kyiv on Thursday, which coincides with the anniversary of Ukraine's independence.