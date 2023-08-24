Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

World News
2023-08-24 | 13:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on Thursday that his country will supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, making Norway the third country to commit to providing these American-made warplanes to Kyiv.

The Norwegian official stated in a statement that they intend “to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter aircraft," noting that the number of these aircraft and the delivery schedule will be determined at a later time.

This announcement confirms earlier reports from local media published hours before.

According to the Norwegian news agency "NTB," the number of aircraft will range between 5 and 10.

When asked by AFP, Prime Minister Støre's office declined to comment on this information.

The announcement of this contribution coincided with an unannounced visit by the Prime Minister to Kyiv on Thursday, which coincides with the anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

World News

Norway

F-16

Ukraine

Military

LBCI Next
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-20

Netherlands and Denmark confirm F-16 fighters delivery to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

Washington approves sending Danish and Dutch F-16 fighters to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Biden asks Congress for additional $13 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:12

German Businessman Arrested for Selling Sniper Rifle Equipment to Russian Company in Violation of EU Sanctions

LBCI
World News
09:29

Algeria Sends Mediator to Niger Amidst Crisis

LBCI
World News
05:59

Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024

LBCI
World News
03:24

Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-18

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-17

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-23

Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:43

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese air traffic controllers address staff shortage with new 7 AM - 8 PM shift

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Tensions Rise as Self-Proclaimed 'Soldiers of God' Disrupt Nightlife Event in Beirut Neighborhood of Ashrafieh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:24

Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More