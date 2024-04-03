News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
World News
2024-04-03 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday that NATO members should ensure long-term arms supplies to Ukraine, ahead of a ministerial meeting to discuss a proposal to establish a financing fund worth 100 billion euros over five years.
Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels, "We must ensure reliable security assistance for Ukraine in the long term so that we can rely less on voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments, and rely less on short-term offers and more on multi-year commitments.''
AFP
World News
NATO
Ukraine
Military
Supplies
Next
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-02
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
World News
2024-04-02
Belarus holds military drills near borders with Ukraine, EU
0
World News
2024-03-28
Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system
World News
2024-03-28
Kyiv asks NATO members for air defense supplies after Russia hits energy system
0
World News
2024-03-14
Stoltenberg warns: NATO countries not supplying Ukraine 'with enough ammunition'
World News
2024-03-14
Stoltenberg warns: NATO countries not supplying Ukraine 'with enough ammunition'
0
World News
2024-03-13
EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund
World News
2024-03-13
EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:58
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
World News
07:58
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
0
World News
02:09
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
World News
02:09
North Korea seeks to switch to solid-fuel missiles for faster launches
0
World News
01:29
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
World News
01:29
Over 100,000 Russians sign contracts to join armed forces in 2024
0
World News
00:36
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
World News
00:36
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-31
Recycling aluminum in Brazil... Multi-billion dollar industry
World News
2023-07-31
Recycling aluminum in Brazil... Multi-billion dollar industry
0
World News
2024-01-29
Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths
World News
2024-01-29
Political pressure builds on Biden to strike Iran after US deaths
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
Lebanon News
2024-02-22
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
0
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
2
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
6
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
7
World News
11:09
UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria
World News
11:09
UN condemns the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Syria
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:27
Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:27
Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More