Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term

2024-04-03 | 05:35
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term
Stoltenberg: NATO to ensure 'reliable' military supplies to Ukraine in the long term

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday that NATO members should ensure long-term arms supplies to Ukraine, ahead of a ministerial meeting to discuss a proposal to establish a financing fund worth 100 billion euros over five years.

Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO countries in Brussels, "We must ensure reliable security assistance for Ukraine in the long term so that we can rely less on voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments, and rely less on short-term offers and more on multi-year commitments.''

AFP

