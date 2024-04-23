Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine

World News
2024-04-23 | 01:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Sunak announces from Poland new military aid for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Poland on Tuesday where he will announce additional military aid for Ukraine worth 500 million pounds sterling to enable it to resist the Russian invasion, according to London's announcement on Monday evening.

Downing Street said in a statement that Sunak will meet in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and will discuss with them particularly the Ukrainian file and on a broader scale, European security.

After lengthy and arduous negotiations, the US House of Representatives voted on Saturday for a massive aid package for Kyiv worth $61 billion.

A statement from Downing Street quoted Sunak as saying, "Defending Ukraine against Russian monstrous ambitions is vital for our security and Europe as a whole."

British Prime Minister warned that if Putin "prevails in this aggressive war, he will not stop at the Polish border."

A statement from the British Prime Minister's office clarified that Sunak will announce during his visit to Poland a "massive increase" in British support for Ukraine, including additional military aid worth half a billion pounds sterling and "the largest amount of vital equipment we deliver" to Kyiv.

This new contribution from the United Kingdom, essentially one of the major contributors to aid to Ukraine, raises British military support for Kyiv to three billion pounds sterling for the year 2024-2025/2025, according to Downing Street.

This aid will be used "to quickly provide the ammunition" that Ukraine "urgently needs," in addition to drones to be purchased from the United Kingdom, and technical support.

The equipment to be sent by the British Ministry of Defense to Ukraine is supposed to help Kyiv in "resisting the Russian invasion by land, sea, and air."

This aid includes 60 boats and more than 1,600 missiles, including specifically anti-aircraft missiles and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The aid also includes nearly four million rounds of small-caliber ammunition. In its statement, Downing Street emphasized that Ukraine "faces an existential threat" as "Russia continues its barbaric invasion, endangering the security and stability of Europe as a whole."\

AFP

World News

Britain

Rishi Sunak

Ukraine

Aid

Military

Poland

LBCI Next
Ukraine says it has destroyed 15 drones launched by Russia
Two Malaysian military helicopters crash, officials say 10 killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

EU approves 5 bln euro boost for Ukraine military aid fund

LBCI
World News
2024-02-20

Sweden to give Ukraine $680 million military aid package

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
World News
07:42

Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Assistant to German MEP in European Parliament arrested on suspicion of spying for China

LBCI
World News
03:51

China condemns US accusations of providing military support to Russia

LBCI
World News
01:27

Ukraine says it has destroyed 15 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
00:35

Two Malaysian military helicopters crash, officials say 10 killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More