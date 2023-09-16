Fires rage again in forests of eastern Algeria

2023-09-16 | 07:09
Fires rage again in forests of eastern Algeria
Fires rage again in forests of eastern Algeria

Massive fires broke out in the neighboring provinces of Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou in eastern Algeria. 
While the fire in Tizi Ouzou has been extinguished, efforts continue to control the fire in Bejaia, according to a statement from the civil protection agency published on Saturday.

