A ship transporting grain cargo sails from a Ukrainian port

A wheat cargo ship has departed from a Ukrainian port on the Black Sea despite Russian threats to treat civilian vessels in the area as potential military targets, according to Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Tuesday.



Moscow issued this warning after suspending the UN-brokered agreement earlier this summer, in which Turkey mediated to allow Ukraine to export its grains through the Black Sea. However, Kyiv created a maritime corridor that many cargo ships have used.



Speaking on the "X" platform, Minister Kubrakov stated that the "Resilient Africa" ship, loaded with three tons of wheat, left the port of Chornomorsk and is headed towards the Bosporus Strait. Ukraine is challenging Russian threats by seeking to establish maritime routes for the export of its agricultural products.



He explained that the ship had entered the Ukrainian port weeks ago through the newly established corridor, and another ship, according to the minister, will soon set sail, heading to Egypt.







AFP