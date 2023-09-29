Mediterranean Leaders Convene in Malta for Talks on Migration Amid Rising Concerns

Leaders of the nine Mediterranean countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, are set to meet in Malta on Friday for talks expected to focus on migration.



This comes a day after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced on Thursday that over 2,500 migrants have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe since the beginning of the year, a significantly higher number than during the same period in 2022.



The summit also takes place at a time when European Union interior ministers made progress on Thursday regarding new rules concerning the bloc's handling of asylum seekers and irregular migrants. There are expectations of reaching an agreement in the coming days.

