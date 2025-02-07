Hamas releases names of three hostages to be freed Saturday

Hamas' armed wing released the names of three captives it said would be freed on Saturday in a fifth hostage-prisoner swap as part of an ongoing agreement with Israel for a Gaza ceasefire.



"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal for the prisoner exchange, the Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release" the three hostages, Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing, said on Telegram.





AFP