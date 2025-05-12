News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, China agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days: Joint statement
World News
12-05-2025 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, China agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days: Joint statement
The United States and China have agreed to drastically reduce their tit-for-tat tariffs for a 90-day period, they said in a joint statement after two days to trade talks in Geneva.
"We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters after the sides issued the statement, adding that "both side will move their tariffs down" 115 percentage points.
AFP
World News
US
China
Tariffs
Statement
Next
Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
Kurdish PKK disbands and ends Turkey insurgency: PKK-linked agency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-10
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'
World News
2025-04-10
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'
0
World News
2025-04-03
China urges US to 'immediately cancel' new tariffs, calls for 'dialogue'
World News
2025-04-03
China urges US to 'immediately cancel' new tariffs, calls for 'dialogue'
0
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
0
World News
2025-03-18
Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days
World News
2025-03-18
Trump, Putin agree to Russia-Ukraine energy infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:49
Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
World News
05:49
Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
0
World News
03:30
Kurdish PKK disbands and ends Turkey insurgency: PKK-linked agency
World News
03:30
Kurdish PKK disbands and ends Turkey insurgency: PKK-linked agency
0
World News
14:19
Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce
World News
14:19
Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce
0
World News
10:44
India's air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots 'back home'
World News
10:44
India's air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots 'back home'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
0
Middle East News
2025-04-10
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor
Middle East News
2025-04-10
Iran says external threats could lead to expulsion of IAEA inspectors: Khamenei advisor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
10:57
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:52
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
Lebanon News
16:52
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
2
Lebanon News
14:37
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
Lebanon News
14:37
Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar
3
Lebanon News
10:19
Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections
Lebanon News
10:19
Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
10:57
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response
6
Lebanon News
14:42
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators
Lebanon News
14:42
Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators
7
Lebanon News
08:02
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit
Lebanon News
08:02
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit
8
Lebanon News
09:48
Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48
Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More