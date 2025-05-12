US, China agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days: Joint statement

12-05-2025 | 03:35
US, China agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days: Joint statement
US, China agree to reduce tariffs for 90 days: Joint statement

The United States and China have agreed to drastically reduce their tit-for-tat tariffs for a 90-day period, they said in a joint statement after two days to trade talks in Geneva.

"We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters after the sides issued the statement, adding that "both side will move their tariffs down" 115 percentage points.


