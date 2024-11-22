Kremlin says certain US understood missile strike message

2024-11-22 | 05:16
Kremlin says certain US understood missile strike message
Kremlin says certain US understood missile strike message

The Kremlin on Friday said it was in "no doubt" that Washington had understood the warning from President Vladimir Putin following Russia's strike on Ukraine with a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

"We are in no doubt that the current administration in Washington has had the chance to familiarize itself with this announcement and understand it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a day after the strike.

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Kremlin

Ukraine

