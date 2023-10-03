Armenian Parliament initiates discussions on joining the International Criminal Court

The Armenian Parliament began sessions on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of joining the International Criminal Court, a move that increases tensions with traditional ally Russia, which viewed the action as "extremely hostile."



Yeghishe Kirakosyan, representative of Armenia on international legal matters, stated, "We are providing additional guarantees for Armenia" in the face of threats to its territory by its bitter adversary Azerbaijan, following Baku's military operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that concluded with the surrender of separatists and the exodus of most of its Armenian population. Armenia's step has irked Russia, as the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin in relation to the invasion of Ukraine.



AFP