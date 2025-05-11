US 'encouraged' by latest round of Iran nuclear talks: AFP

A senior U.S. official on Sunday described the latest talks with Iran over its nuclear program positively, saying another round would take place soon.



The discussions in Oman led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff "were again both direct and indirect, and lasted over 3 hours," a senior administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



"Agreement was reached to move forward with the talks to continue working through technical elements. We are encouraged by today's outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future," the official added.



AFP