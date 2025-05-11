India's air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots 'back home'

World News
11-05-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India&#39;s air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots &#39;back home&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India's air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots 'back home'

The Indian Air Force said on Sunday that "losses are a part of combat" without giving details but added that all its pilots were back home after fighting with Pakistan this week, responding to a question on whether the force suffered losses.
 
A Pakistani military spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.

Also on Wednesday, four government sources in Indian Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets crashed in the federal territory, hours after India said it struck nine Pakistani "terrorist infrastructure" sites across the border.

Reuters
 

World News

India

Air Force

Pakistan

LBCI Next
Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdogan tells Macron
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-18

China says hopes 'all parties' can take part in Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

Ukraine's air force says Russia launched 139 drones, ballistic missile overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Israel's army says air force struck vehicle allegedly carrying weapons in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:19

Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce

LBCI
World News
10:33

US 'encouraged' by latest round of Iran nuclear talks: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:37

US commerce secretary says 'optimistic' on China trade talks

LBCI
World News
09:29

Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Security intervenes in Miniyeh polling station dispute, says LADE

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

Security intervenes in Miniyeh polling station dispute, says LADE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Figures show lower turnout in most North Lebanon districts compared to 2016

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More